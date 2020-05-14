New Trollhunters Video Game Announced

A new video game inspired by the hit Netflix and DreamWorks Animation series Trollhunters from Guillermo del Toro has been announced. The show, which was the first in a series collectively referred to as the Tales of Arcadia trilogy, is set the seemingly normal town of Arcadia Oaks and features characters that slowly become involved in the supernatural and, more specifically, trolls. The video game, Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia, is developed by WayForward and is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 25th.

According to the announcement, the new video game is a joint project from Outright Games, Universal Games and Digital Platforms, and Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe. It will feature voice actors from the original series, including Emile Hirsch as Jim Lake Jr., Charlie Saxton as Toby, Lexi Medrano as Claire, and David Bradley as Merlin. The new video game "tells a brand-new story that takes place in between the distinct worlds from the three series and acts as a key narrative beat that unifies the trilogy."

FOR THE GLORY OF MERLIN!@WayForward is honored to be the developer of the official #Trollhunters video game from @RealGDT @talesofarcadia @Outright_Games. Check it out this September!https://t.co/L9vjCDVmrM — Adam Tierney (@AdamTierneyWF) May 13, 2020

"DreamWorks Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia will take players on an intriguing and authentic new adventure that showcases the series' key pillars of friendship, loyalty and fantasy," Jim Molinets, SVP of Production at Universal Games and Digital Platforms, said as part of the announcement. "Expanding on the bold and creative story that has delighted fans for years, the game brings to life the vivid world of Arcadia Oaks in fun and surprising ways."

Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia is set to launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 25th.

Keep reading to check out the key art and screenshots from the upcoming video game!