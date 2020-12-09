Tumblr Reveals Its Top Video Games of 2020

It has been a hectic year, to say the least, but when it comes to the video game space, there have been a number of games to be happy about. With this in mind, it shouldn’t be a shock that the game ended up being the most talked-about title on Tumblr over the course of the past twelve months was perhaps the single most joyful game of them all.

Tumblr recently released its data from the last year and revealed that Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the site’s number one video game for 2020. This honor was based on a variety of pieces of data that are each weighted differently based on the way in which the in question game is mentioned. These mentions can include tags, searches for the game from users, original posts, or a reblog. Once all of the data is gathered, it’s then placed into a number of different categories to determine what the most-discussed titles really were. It’s also worth noting that Tumblr pulled all of this information from October 2019 through October 2020, meaning that any games that have released within the past month or so won’t be listed here.

Speaking to us here at ComicBook.com, Tumblr’s Trends Expert Amanda Brennan told us that Animal Crossing: New Horizons specifically saw a big boost this fall and that the number of players who continued to return to the game over the course of the year were large in number. “So Animal Crossing has continued to become a place where people keep iterating on their islands,” Brennan explained. “People were so excited about updating their island to have pumpkins and organizing pumpkin patches. So I anticipate that that will continue into December, as the snow starts to fall.”

Brennan doesn't seem to be wrong, either, as Animal Crossing: New Horizons is about to receive an injection of new content to coincide with the holiday season. In fact, the popularity of Animal Crossing is still so high that it wouldn't be a shock to see New Horizons chart incredibly well on Tumblr's 2021 list as well.

