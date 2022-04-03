Tunic’s Fox Language Has Been Translated by Fans

In Tunic, players are given very few instructions to help them on their way, as the majority of the game’s instructions are provided in a strange, made-up language. Part of Tunic‘s appeal is that it challenges players to figure things out on their own, with the occasional nudge in the right direction. However, it appears that Reddit user oposdeo has managed to translate the game’s language, breaking it down in a helpful guide revealing all of the vowels and consonants. It’s an impressive bit of work, and it should be helpful for those trying to figure things out! Readers interested in seeing it for themselves can do so right here.

For those unfamiliar with Tunic, the game released as a timed exclusive on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S last month, and is currently available on Xbox Game Pass. Developed by Andrew Shouldice, the game takes quite a bit of inspiration from the earliest Zelda games, while still offering its own unique experience. The game’s difficulty is part of its charm, forcing players to figure out the correct path on their own, and through torn out pages from a digital “instruction manual.” The manual pages are a very big help, but the majority of the words are in the fox language, forcing players to figure things out on their own.

It will be interesting to see if Tunic fans embrace this translation and use it on their quest! While having the translation on hand could be a big help, it’s easy to see a lot of players opting not to use it, instead working with the tools the game provides. There’s no right answer, and it’s up to each player to decide that for themselves. Regardless, the translation is an impressive achievement on oposdeo’s part, and it’s great to see how much fans are enjoying the game so far. Perhaps this translation will even convince some newcomers to give Tunic a chance!

[H/T: Eurogamer]