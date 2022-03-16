Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With Two Major Stealth Releases

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have two new games, out of nowhere. Today, Microsoft stealth-released not only, but two new games onto the subscription service. One of the two new games is a stealth-released across the board, while the other we knew was releasing today, but we didn’t know it was a day one Xbox Game Pass release. Both games are now available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and the base version of the subscription service, and both are also playable across all platforms, which is to say, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.

The first of the two new games is Tunic from developer Isometricorp Games and publisher Finji, and it’s already earning rave reviews. Like the other game, it’s a smaller title in scope and ambition, but it’s one that is earning lots of attention and has been highly anticipated for years by many. The other new game is Paradise Killer from developer Kaizen Game Works and publisher Fellow Traveler, which, before today, was not available on Xbox platforms.

Below, you can read more about each game, find a Metacritic link for each game, and check out a trailer for each game:

Tunic (87 on Metacritic): “Explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in Tunic, an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded in a ruined land, and armed with only your own curiosity, you will confront colossal beasts, collect strange and powerful items, and unravel long-lost secrets.”

Paradise Killer (81 on Metacritic) “Paradise Island, a world outside reality. There’s been a murder that only “investigation freak” Lady Love Dies can solve. Gather evidence and interrogate suspects in this open-world adventure. You can accuse anyone, but you’ll have to prove your case in trial. It’s up to you to decide who’s guilty.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15, respectively. For more coverage on not just the subscription service but all things Xbox, click here.