Twisted Metal: Who's the Masked Woman at the End of Season 1?

The final scene of Twisted Metal Season 1 introduces a mysterious woman who has ties to a very important character, as well as an important origin in the games.

The complete first season of Twisted Metal was recently released on Peacock, giving fans the chance to binge through all 10 episodes at their own pace. At the end of those 10 episodes, Twisted Metal does quite a lot to set up a potential second season, and perhaps the biggest moment in that finale involves a character that didn't play a part in the season up to that point. The final minutes introduce a mysterious woman wearing a terrifying doll mask, who claims to have direct ties to the show's lead character, John Doe. She's also an important character from the Twisted Metal games, who will likely have a major role in Season 2.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers from Twisted Metal Season 1! Continue reading at your own risk...

After forcing John to live the life he always dreamed of in New San Francisco, Quiet goes out on her own and turns into a Robin Hood-esque hero, driving Roadkill around the country and stealing food for those in need. At the end of the final episode, Quiet is stopped by an army of women in masks, and her attention is turned to their leader.

The woman, who Twisted Metal game fans will recognize as the infamous Dollface, tells Quiet that she's looking for her brother, John Doe. Earlier in the episode, it's revealed that John is originally from San Francisco and had a family before the fall of the country. That family included a younger sister, though he assumes he's the only one left. That doesn't appear to be the case. Dollface is John's sister, and her quest to find him will likely be a major part of Season 2, provided the show is renewed.

Twisted Metal: Who Is Dollface?

On the show, Dollface's origin story is tied to John Doe's. Her origin in the game's is much darker, and it's unclear how much of it will carry over into the show.

Dollface debuted in Twisted Metal: Black, driving the car known as Darkside. This iteration of the character worked for a mask-maker who nailed a mask to her face in a fit of rage. She eventually went off to Blackfield Asylum before being freed by Calypso, who had her join his Twisted Metal contest.

In the 2012 Twisted Metal game, Dollface was depicted as a murderous supermodel whose face became disfigured in a car accident. A mask was put on her face as a form of treatment to help get rid of her scars, but the doctor who put it there disappeared without a trace, forcing her to keep the mask on permanently.

Twisted Metal Season 2

Peacock hasn't yet announced a second season of Twisted Metal, and there's no telling just when a decision on the show's future might be made. What we do know, however, is that the creative team clearly has plans in place for a potential Season 2. Not only does Sweet Tooth's return tease an additional story, but the finale also sets up the actual Twisted Metal competition, pitting the best drivers in the world against one another in a deadly tournament.

