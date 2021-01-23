Twitch Announces 2021 Participation Ceremony

✖

Twitch has announced its Participation Ceremony for 2021. The platform is completely built off of the work of the individual streamers. To celebrate how everyone had a hand in making Twitch what it is today, the brand announced a ceremony beginning tomorrow at 1 PM PT. There were so many moments that stood out over the course of 2020. Twitch presented a lot of fun moments in a really dark time for the community at large. From Awesome Games Done Quick, to the emergence of Among Us later in the year, there was a ton of entertainment to be had over at the streaming giant. Check out the app’s celebratory animation for the occasion down below. One has to wonder if the new PogChamp policy will come into stronger view tomorrow.

Epic Moments, lots of gold stars, and you. Come participate in our look back at the Twitch moments that stood out in 2020. The Twitch Participation Ceremony starts January 23 at 1pm PT on https://t.co/xoTh1bG5Yr. — Twitch (@Twitch) January 22, 2021

“We've made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote following statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today,” they began. “We want the sentiment and use of Pog to live on – its meaning is much bigger than the person depicted or image itself– and it has a big place in Twitch culture. However, we can't in good conscience continue to enable use of the image. We will work with the community to design a new emote for the most hype moments on Twitch.”

Late last year people were up in arms about a possible ban of the word Simp on the platform. Twitch had to come out and clarify that the word was not banned immediately.

“We wanted to clear up any misunderstandings about language that can be used on Twitch. At the core of it, we’re focused on doing what we can to protect our community from harassment,” Twitch explained. “We do not have a blanket ban on the use of words like “simp” in casual banter, but will take action when words like this (amongst others) are used to harass and harm community members. Check out our hateful conduct and harassment policy to learn more”

Will you be watching the festivities on Twitch tomorrow? Let us know down in the comments!