Among Us Netted a Record-Breaking Number of Users Last Month

✖

Among Us managed to pull in a staggering number of users last month according to a new report. SuperData had the scoop recently as they saw the Nintendo Switch title actually logged half a billion mostly active users for November. It’s no secret that the game got a huge boost this year from the coronavirus quarantine period. During those weeks, it was not uncommon to find your whole social media feed taken up with just Animal Crossing earlier this year, and then it quickly morphed to Among Us in the last third of 2020. Over on Twitch, the game has a jaw-dropping 6.5 million followers and is picking up new ones all the time. As more people get in on the fun, that wild number will just continue to climb. SuperData’s results show that November proved to be a huge month for games overall with $11.5 billion earned in just that short period.

Nintendo Switch fans got quite a surprise recently when the game got a release out of nowhere. The company announced the game’s arrival on the platform on Twitter, “Prep the airlock and join your cremates in a multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal!! AmongUsGame by InnerslothDevs is available today on Nintendo Switch!” So, people flocked to fork over their five dollars and get to strategizing.

Comicbook.com’s Jenna Anderson managed to sit down with Tumblr Trends Expert Amanda Brennan to talk about the game’s meteoric rise.

“Yeah, there have been so many silly memes about being sus and being the imposter. But my personal favorite Tumblr fan experience about Among Us, I have to scroll up because I have the link open, a user named crimson-chains has been doing a Love Among As AU, where they have personified Pink and White and given them complete backstories,” Brennan explained. “There's a whole comic series about how the two are in love, and it is a wonderful ship. But that's the magic of Tumblr, taking this game that is very simple, very flat, and adding that level of backstory to it.”

She continued, “But yeah, the rest of the fandom, there's tons of fan art, tons of overlapping fan art too, with YouTubers and streamers. Among Us is just so easy to pick up and such a great way to stay connected to people in our not-as-connected world right now.”

Have you checked out Among us this month? Let us know down in the comments!