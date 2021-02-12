Twitch's New Permanent PogChamp Emote Is a Komodo Dragon

✖

The people have spoken. After a month that saw a number of different content creators on Twitch replacing the previous face behind the “PogChamp” emote, the streaming service decided to let users vote on what its new permanent face would be. After tallying all of the votes from fans that came through in a stream earlier today, we now have our winner, and it’s one that you might not expect.

Yes, a lizard is now the new official face of PogChamp on Twitch. After facing off against a number of popular, you know, real human beings, Twitch users decided that they would rather have an animal take over the ever-popular emote. And to be honest? It’s kind of hard to blame them. Komodo dragons are pretty cool.

The community has spoken! Let's fire up the PogChamp Machine and activate the new face of Pog. pic.twitter.com/idQ2cNtMiH — Twitch (@Twitch) February 12, 2021

Previously, the face of this shocked lizard was simply known as “KomodoHype” and was added to Twitch all the way back in 2018. It served the same purpose as PogChamp and would be an emote that Twitch chat users would spam to express shock, surprise, or awe. Not, however, the two emotes are one in the same. Whenever users spam "KomodoHype" or "PogChamp" in Twitch chat moving forward, they'll both return with the face of this open-mouthed lizard.

When Twitch began doing its 35-day promotion that saw a rotating cast of PogChamp faces taking over, KomodoHype immediately became one of the most popular. The second most popular PogChamp face ended up belonging to streamer UmiNoKaiju, which battled it out with KomodoHype for the top spot in today's stream. While KomodoHype ended up being the winner, UmiNoKaiju thanked both Twitch and fans for loving her version of the face so much.

