Twitch Streamer's Kitchen Catches on Fire During Cooking Stream

During a cooking stream, a Twitch streamer's kitchen was subjected to a pretty chaotic fire. Twitch streamers love to stream their daily activities and that has only grown in popularity with subcategories of streams and subathons. Subathons are when a streamer will stream for extended periods of time, sometimes going as far as to sleep on stream, and won't end the stream until a countdown expires. The timer can be extended when a viewer subscribes, which forces the streamer to come up with creative ways to keep the stream going. Sometimes it's doing an absurd activity, sometimes it's just making mundane things like cooking fun. However, this stream had a scary outcome.

Twitch streamer kjanecaron was hosting a subathon when she decided to cook something on her stove. As she removed whatever she was coming from the pan and put it on a plate, the room was noticeably covered in smoke. After a few seconds, the pan caught fire. kjanecaron immediately took the flaming pan to a sink and doused it in water, which led to a much bigger fire that could've been much worse. She was able to put it back on the stove where the fire eventually died out on its own, but tried to call for help in the meantime. kjanecaron sustained a minor burn on her hand, but is otherwise ok. Although some comments mocked her, it's not really a laughing matter. This could've been much worse and is clearly someone acting on instinct and out of panic.

If you're ever exposed to a kitchen fire, do not use water. Instead, try and use a fire extinguisher or fire blanket. Water does not mesh well with a grease fire and often only intensifies the flame, which can lead to a life-threatening situation. kjanecaron luckily managed to avoid any serious injury. Hopefully, this will serve as a lesson for some people rather than a moment to mock someone. kjanecaron is still continuing her subathon over on Twitch where she appears to still be going strong.

[H/T Kotaku]