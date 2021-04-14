Ludwig Breaks Ninja's Twitch Subscriber Record After 31-Day Non-Stop Stream

✖

After 31 consecutive days streaming on Twitch, Ludwig Ahgren has broken Tyler "Ninja" Blevins all-time subscriber record. That record previously stood at 269,155 subscribers, while Ludwig ended his subathon with more than 280,000 subscribers. Obviously, Ludwig couldn't appear on stream during the entire subathon (he claims he slept nearly eight hours a day), but moderators continued to produce content while the streamer took breaks. It's an impressive achievement, and it has given Twitch an entertaining storyline. It will be interesting to see whether or not Ludwig can maintain that number now that the subathon has ended, but clearly, he's become one of Twitch's biggest stars.

Following Ludwig's achievement on Tuesday, Ninja reached out on Twitter to extend his congratulations. While the streaming star seems a little downbeat about losing the record to Ludwig, it's clear that there are no hard feelings between the two Twitch stars.

Records are meant to be broken, I would be lying if I said wasn’t a little sad but congrats @LudwigAhgren on holding the new sub record on twitch 🤩 — Ninja (@Ninja) April 13, 2021

Initially, Ludwig assumed the stream would just last 24 to 48 hours, but it came to an end 31 days later. Towards the end of the subathon, Ludwig talked about how great the experience was, despite the overall difficulty. Ludwig also estimated that $350,000 was donated to various charities during the subathon. The streamer is clearly aware he might never have a month as strong as this one, but he also seems at peace with that. Ludwig confirmed that fans will still be able to see him streaming after this. After a one-day break, he'll stream Thursday, before taking another break over the weekend. After the last 31 days, he's definitely earned it!

With tears in his eyes at the end of the stream, Ludwig recounted some of his past career difficulties, referring to streaming as the one job he couldn't get fired from. Clearly, the streamer is passionate about what he's doing, and how the subathon turned out. For those that tuned in, it was clearly an enjoyable experience, and one that viewers will remember for a long time to come.

