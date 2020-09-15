Twitch Rolls Out New Mid-Roll Ads and People Hate It

By Marc Deschamps

In a surprising move, Twitch has started to place automated mid-roll ads during livestreams for some viewers. According to the company, this is meant to support the creators, but the concept has been poorly received, thus far. When the ads begin, the stream is muted and the image is shrunk, with the rest of the window being taken up by the ad. Across social media, users have reported that commercials are hurting their enjoyment of these streams, arguing that it takes away from the experience. It's unclear whether or not Twitch intends to make this a permanent feature, but fans seem to hope it gets dumped sooner, rather than later!

What are your thoughts on the mid-roll ads? Have you encountered any yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about mid-roll ads on Twitch!

Hey, we're watchin' over here!

This is a big concern for small streamers.

It could easily lead to viewers leaving.

Some are already looking at alternative options.

The frequency seems to be a major issue.

This could be a tactic to get more streamers playing ads on their own...

...and some are already planning to do just that.

And there are others that might switch to options like YouTube, as a result!

