Twitch Rolls Out New Mid-Roll Ads and People Hate It

In a surprising move, Twitch has started to place automated mid-roll ads during livestreams for some viewers. According to the company, this is meant to support the creators, but the concept has been poorly received, thus far. When the ads begin, the stream is muted and the image is shrunk, with the rest of the window being taken up by the ad. Across social media, users have reported that commercials are hurting their enjoyment of these streams, arguing that it takes away from the experience. It's unclear whether or not Twitch intends to make this a permanent feature, but fans seem to hope it gets dumped sooner, rather than later!

🔬 Starting today, we'll be testing automated mid-roll ads for some viewers. These ads will directly support the Creator and won't run if the viewer has had an ad break in that channel recently. Your feedback is welcomed to help shape this feature! 📚: https://t.co/UPXp1gk8zq — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) September 14, 2020

What are your thoughts on the mid-roll ads? Have you encountered any yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about mid-roll ads on Twitch!

