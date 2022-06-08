Ubisoft Makes Popular Game Free for Limited Time

✖

Ubisoft has made a popular game 100 percent free. Of course, there are some catches. For one, the offer is through Prime Gaming, which means it's limited to Amazon Prime subscribers. Due to this, free copies are limited to PC codes. If you're on console, you're out of luck. As for the game, it's Far Cry 4, one of Ubisoft's best games from the past decade and one of 2014's best games as well.

Alongside, Far Cry New Dawn, Far Cry 6 is the worst Far Cry game to date. Most fans of the series agree that recently the series has failed to live up to the highs first set by Far Cry 3 and then continued with Far Cry 4. Far Cry 4 specifically flies under the radar of many fans though. While OG fans of the series prefer the first two games, many consider Far Cry 3 the high point for the series. Meanwhile, Far Cry 5 is the best-selling installment to date. Far Cry 6 is the worst. For these various reasons, these games get the most attention. Alongside various spin-offs, not many people talk about Far Cry 4, despite it being arguably the second-best game in the series. That said, it's the installment that has been made free.

"Hidden in the towering Himalayas lies Kyrat, a country steeped in tradition and violence," reads an official blurb about the game. "You are Ajay Ghale. Traveling to Kyrat to fulfill your mother's dying wish, you find yourself caught up in a civil war to overthrow the oppressive regime of dictator Pagan Min. Explore and navigate this vast open world, where danger and unpredictability lurk around every corner. Here, every decision counts, and every second is a story. Welcome to Kyrat."

As always, this is a limited-time offer. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you have until July 1 to redeem the game for free. After this, it will revert back to its normal asking price for all. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things gaming -- including the latest on both PC gaming and console gaming -- click here.