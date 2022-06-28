Popular Ubisoft Game Free to Keep But Time Is Running Out to Claim It

A popular Ubisoft game is free to keep, but time is running out to claim it. More specifically, the game can only be redeemed for free by July 1, and it's through Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Because the deal is through Prime Gaming, it's limited to a PC code. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but not for free as Prime Gaming only deals with PC codes.

As for the game, it's the third-best Far Cry game. This means it's not Far Cry 3, the best Far Cry game. It also means it's not Far Cry 5, the second-best Far Cry game. Third-best Far Cry game is just another way to say Far Cry 4, which has been available to download all this month through Prime Gaming, but this offer is about to run out. In fact, if you're reading this post July 1, the offer has expired.

Far Cry 4 debuted back in 2014 via Ubisoft Montreal. Upon release, it garnered favorable reviews, with Metacritic scores ranging from 80 to 85, depending on the platform. Largely, it was lauded for its villain, gameplay loop, and chaotic sandbox.

"Hidden in the towering Himalayas lies Kyrat, a country steeped in tradition and violence," reads an official blurb about the game from Ubisoft. "You are Ajay Ghale. Traveling to Kyrat to fulfill your mother's dying wish, you find yourself caught up in a civil war to overthrow the oppressive regime of dictator Pagan Min. Explore and navigate this vast open world, where danger and unpredictability lurk around every corner. Here, every decision counts, and every second is a story. Welcome to Kyrat."

As alluded to, once you redeem this offer, the game is yours to keep. This isn't a free trial. It's also not a demo. The whole game is available for free, though it does not come with the title's various DLC.

