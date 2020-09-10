How to Watch Ubisoft Forward and What to Expect

✖

Ubisoft has many more announcements planned for its second Ubisoft Forward event scheduled to take place on Thursday, and it won’t be much longer before we find out everything the company has planned. From updates on some of its long-standing successes like Rainbow Six Siege to the latest on games like the unreleased Immortals Fenyx Rising, we’ll see a showcase on Ubisoft games similar in format to the one from months ago. For those looking to tune into the digital event, we’ve got you covered on how you can watch it and what you should expect from it.

Like other events from companies that found new homes online with everything mostly moved to online-only formats, Ubisoft’s next showcase will be streamed in its entirety through the usual platforms. It’s scheduled to start soon as well, so be sure to check out everything you’ll need to know about the event below.

When Does Ubisoft Forward Start?

Ubisoft Forward is scheduled to begin on September 10th at 12 p.m. PT, but if you want to see everything that’s included, you’ll want to tune in a bit before that. There’s a pre-show event starting an hour before at 11 a.m. PT where we’ll see updates on a few games like For Honor that aren’t included in the main showcase, so depending on how much of the show you’re interested in, you’ve got two start times to consider.

Where Will Ubisoft Forward Be Streamed?

To watch Ubisoft Forward, you can look to either Twitch or YouTube depending on which you prefer. You can also just go straight to the Ubisoft site to see it there. We’ve included the YouTube stream above so you can watch it from there.

Join us this September 10 for the latest reveals, updates and surprises at #UbiForward — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 1, 2020

What Will Be at Ubisoft Forward?

Ubisoft has already confirmed a number of games for the Ubisoft Forward event. During the pre-show taking place an hour before the main event, we know we’ll see more on Brawlhalla, Roller Champions, For Honor, The Division 2, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Once the main show starts, we’ll see news on Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, Rainbow Six Siege, and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Alongside these games, Ubisoft said it’ll have “more yet-to-be revealed surprises” to share during the event. We haven’t seen any teasers yet about what these surprises might be, but Ubisoft certainly has no shortage of games to show off during the Ubisoft Forward.