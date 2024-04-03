New Ubisoft Forward Event Announced

Ubisoft has announced when its first Ubisoft Forward event of this year will be taking place. In recent years, Ubisoft has started having its own Direct-style presentations that share new information on upcoming games tied to the publisher. To this point in 2024, Ubisoft has yet to hold a new such broadcast, which has left fans with lingering questions about various titles that are in the works. Now, it's known when Ubisoft will finally be lifting the veil on what it's been cooking up.

Announced on social media, Ubisoft revealed that its next Ubisoft Forward will be taking place on June 10, 2024. This will be the first such Ubisoft Forward that has happened in nearly a year, as the last presentation the publisher held transpired in June 2023. Further details on what would be highlighted during the event weren't shared, but Ubisoft did confirm that this broadcast will transpire live from Los Angeles, California.

When it comes to the games that Ubisoft will likely highlight during this broadcast, there are two big titles above all others that stand out. The first is Star Wars Outlaws, which was initially revealed in 2023's Ubisoft Forward event. Outlaws is slated to launch at some point in Ubisoft's current fiscal year, which runs from now until the end of March 2025. As such, there's a virtual guarantee that Star Wars Outlaws will have a big presence during this event and might very well get a release date.

The second game is then the next entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise. Dubbed Assassin's Creed: Codename Red for the time being, the first release as part of Ubisoft's new Assassin's Creed Infinity hub is reportedly slated to launch later in 2024. For now, there's virtually nothing about Red that Ubisoft has unveiled other than the game's setting in Feudal Japan. With this in mind, June's Ubisoft Forward will likely be the first major coming-out party for Assassin's Creed Red and will surely result in us getting a new, official title for the project.