Ubisoft Is Bringing 4 Big Games to Steam Soon

Ubisoft is gearing up to bring four of its most notable releases of the past few years to Steam in the near future. In recent months, Ubisoft has made a more concentrated effort to add some of its most popular games to Valve's PC platform after previously making these titles available solely through Ubisoft Connect or the Epic Games Store. Now, beginning in just a few short weeks, four more titles will be expanding Ubisoft's Steam library even further.

Starting in early May, Ubisoft will look to bring Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, Rainbow Six Extraction, and Monopoly Madness to Steam. Far Cry 6, which is likely the biggest game of this group, will be the first to hit Steam when it rolls out on May 11th. The other three titles will then land on the platform in June in successive weeks. Riders Republic will launch on June 8th, Rainbow Six Extraction on June 15th, and finally, Monopoly Madness will drop last on June 22nd.

All in all, it seems like Ubisoft will only continue to release more games in this manner on Steam in the months ahead. In the past half year alone, Ubisoft has notably brought The Division 2 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla to Steam only to be met with great success. It remains to be seen if these launches on Steam will ever end up happening on the same day as other platforms, but it's a feasible prospect at this point.

You can learn more about all of these games Ubisoft is set to release on Steam by checking out trailers and descriptions for each below.

Far Cry 6

"Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Antón Castillo is intent on restoring his nation to its former glory by any means necessary, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their oppressive rule has ignited a revolution."

Riders Republic

"Jump into the Riders Republic massive multiplayer playground! Grab your bike, skis, snowboard, or wingsuit and explore an open world sports paradise where the rules are yours to make—or break."

Rainbow Six Extraction

"Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction is a tactical, highly replayable, one to three–player co-op PvE first-person shooter, where you and your squad face an evolving alien threat, the Archæans. Each incursion into the alien containment zone is unique thanks to dynamic variables and unpredictable, deadly challenges. You will have to plan ahead, work with your teammates, and coordinate your tactics to make it out alive."

Monopoly Madness

"Monopoly, in a way you've never seen before. With shorter rounds, race other players across the chaotic streets of Monopoly Town, collect resources, buy and upgrade properties, mess with your opponents, and avoid their tricks to win the race for riches."

[H/T PC Gamer]