UFC 5 Update Adds New Fighter Iasmin Lucindo

Since Electronic Arts released its mixed martial arts fighting game UFC 5 in 2023, the developer has continued to support it with updates for almost two years. This includes adding the typical bug fixes or gameplay improvements, as well as adding brand new content like additional roster fighters and Alter Egos to the popular game. In fact, the company launched a new UFC 5 update today which implemented some improvements to gameplay, fixed some pesky issues, and added brand new content for UFC fans to enjoy.

Simply titled “Patch 1.20,” the most exciting additions implemented with this new UFC 5 update are the new fighters. Specifically, Brazilian strawweight Iasmin Lucindo, and English middleweight Michael “Venom” Page are now part of the game’s ever-growing roster. New assorted vanity rewards have also been added. Additionally, Electronic Arts revealed through the patch notes that more Alter Egos are scheduled to release on March 4th. In terms of general fixes, players can expect a more stable experience as the developers have fixed some rare crashes, and a bug that would cause hair to behave unnaturally.

Here is are Electronic Arts’ official patch notes for today’s UFC 5 update which is now live for players around the world to enjoy:

General

New fighters Iasmin Lucindo Michael “Venom” Page (Middleweight) Additional Alter Egos coming March 4th

New assorted vanity rewards added

Gameplay

Fixed a rare bad state that prevented fighters from blocking after some clinch sequences.

Fixed a camera issue after the Outside Trip from Muay Thai Clinch.

Added Max Holloway’s unique switch stance combo to his 90s Alter Ego.

Bugs