Win Christmas with This Huge Deal On “Ugly” Sweaters

Time is seriously running out to take full advantage of ugly sweater season, but the good news is that a huge deal just dropped that will get you ready for those holiday parties in a big way.

Merchoid probably has the best selection of ugly sweaters on the planet, and they've deeply marked down several popular styles. Right now you can get Batman, Captain America, Harley Quinn, Playstation, Pokemon, Sonic the Hedgehog, BB-8, and Street Fighter styles for only $39.99 shipped. That's a helluva deal on a quality, nerdy knitted sweater. You can shop the entire sweater lineup right here. Grab you favorite style quickly because stock is limited.

The sweaters are actually part of Merchoid's Black Friday sale, which also includes everything from hoodies to board games - and I do mean everything. They even have a sale on a line of Destiny 2-themed candles. You can shop Merchoid's entire Black Friday sale here.