Uncharted Movie: Nolan North Says Seeing Tom Holland on Set "Like Looking Into a Mirror"

In case you missed it, the upcoming Uncharted movie released a couple of official photos this morning, one of which sees Nolan North, the voice actor for Nathan Drake, chatting with Tom Holland, the actor for Nathan Drake in the film. While Holland has gone on to seemingly tease leaking a first look at himself in character, North has taken a more direct route, sharing the new photos while commenting that it's "like looking into a mirror."

"Like looking into a mirror!" North tweeted earlier. "Proud to have [Tom Holland] continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it!" You can check out his response on the social media platform below:

While most details are still under wraps, it is known that the story serves as a prequel of sorts to the game franchise from developer Naughty Dog. Holland plays a younger version of Drake, and it will show just how the character came into contact and befriended Victor "Sully" Sullivan, Drake's longtime friend and confidante played by Mark Wahlberg in the movie.

The Uncharted movie is set to release in theaters on July 16, 2021. After being shuffled to that release date earlier this year, it has yet to move from it. Given the constant reconstruction of theatrical movie release timelines, there's every possibility that it moves again before it's actually out. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas in an unnamed role. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey's Anatomy) and Tati Gabrielle (The 100). Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director on the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film adaptation right here.

