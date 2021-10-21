Uncharted Movie Director Says It’s for Hardcore Fans and Newcomers Both

In case you somehow missed it, the upcoming Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sully set to release in February of next year finally released its first trailer today, and while fans have had mixed reactions, it is certainly something to behold. Other details have been shared today as well, and according to Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, director Ruben Fleischer has said that he specifically “made the movie for both hardcore fans of the game and those not yet familiar with the franchise.”

“In discussions with the film’s director, Ruben Fleischer, he shared that he ‘made the movie for both hardcore fans of the game and those who are not yet familiar with the franchise and believe that both will be equally entertained by this incredibly fun and action-packed film,’” Druckmann shared in a PlayStation blog post featuring the first trailer.

The trailer itself offers the best look at the upcoming movie yet. While there had been previous bits and pieces of footage shown, the vibe of the movie is certainly on display in the first trailer. It seems as if much of what was shown at CinemaCon in August made it into the public version of the trailer as well as the cargo plane sequence certainly serves as a centerpiece.

The Uncharted movie is currently set to release in theaters on February 18, 2022 after several delays. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas in an unnamed role. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Uncharted movie right here.

What do you make of Fleischer's comment about the movie? Are you looking forward to checking the movie out in February now that the first trailer has been released?