New Uncharted Movie Footage Shown But Not Publicly

While the upcoming Uncharted movie is currently set to release in theaters on February 18, 2022, Sony Pictures Entertainment has yet to release a proper teaser let alone trailer, but it appears that the company did show off some footage featuring dialogue at CinemaCon this week. Unfortunately, it would appear that the footage has not been made available to the public as of yet, if it ever will be, but thankfully there are descriptions online from those lucky few able to get a glimpse at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan in action.

According to Screen Rant's Graeme Guttman, a few brief sequences were shown at CinemaCon that included "one with Nathan Drake entering a cave-like area." Additionally, another sequence showed Wahlberg's Sully saying, "I'm offering you a chance to find/discover things you’ve only read about." The big sequence that was shown at CinemaCon appears to be from "a major action sequence where Nathan Drake is seen falling out of a cargo plane with some of the cargo falling out with him" while the reel ended with Sully at an auction of some kind. It doesn't sound like the most thrilling of sequences, but it's better than nothing.

Technically, the first footage of the Uncharted movie adaptation has already appeared online, though it was in an extremely odd way. Sony released a video back in May about its innovation initiatives and employees with just about two seconds of Mark Wahlberg's Sully and Tom Holland's Nathan Drake in suits. That's it. That's all of the Uncharted movie adaptation that has been publicly released online. At least we will always have the official first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, in which he certainly looks the part.

The Uncharted movie is currently set to release in theaters on February 18, 2022 after several delays. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas in an unnamed role. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey's Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Uncharted movie right here.

