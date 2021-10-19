Uncharted Movie Trailer Reportedly Releasing This Week

A trailer for Sony Pictures’ upcoming Uncharted film will apparently release on Thursday October 21st. The news was reported by Daniel “DanielRPK” Richtman via his Patreon page. At this time, no information about the trailer’s release has been announced by Sony Pictures, so fans of the Uncharted video games should take this information with a grain of salt until something official is revealed. With the movie set to release in early 2022, the timing would make sense, but it’s hard to say for sure if we might finally see a trailer for the adaptation of the PlayStation series.

Uncharted is set to star Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan. The PlayStation adaptation has been in development for more than a decade, with Wahlberg previously attached to play the film’s lead. Development on the movie has been notably rocky, with tons of setbacks and a revolving door of directors. It remains to be seen whether the film will manage to stick the landing after all this time, but the trailer could be our first true glimpse at how things are shaping up!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Uncharted franchise is an important one for Sony, and the company seems to be gearing up to introduce new fans when the film releases. Last month, the company announced Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a compilation featuring remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PlayStation 5 and PC. The compilation does not have a release date at this time, but it’s set for some time next year, likely around the release of the film.

After years of waiting for Nathan Drake to appear on the big screen, hopefully Uncharted will deliver an experience that longtime fans can truly appreciate. The film isn’t set to release until February 18, 2022, but hopefully we’ll get to see some footage later in the week!

Are you looking forward to seeing the Uncharted film when it releases next year? Are you hoping to see a trailer for the movie later this week? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!