Until Dawn Remaster Leak Reveals Possible New Developer

Last week, rumors began to circulate about a remaster of Until Dawn, a critically-acclaimed horror game that was originally released on PlayStation 4. Apparently, the game will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PC, but a new rumor suggests that development is not being handled by Supermassive Games. Instead, it appears that the remaster might have been developed by Virtuos. A LinkedIn profile for Naceri Lu (noticed by Reddit user KekanKok) mentions animation work done for Virtuos on Until Dawn between 2018 and 2020. The listing also refers to it as a "PC/Console game."

As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. At this time, we don't know for sure that Until Dawn is even getting a remaster, though it seems like a very safe bet. A movie based on the game was announced earlier this month, and a remaster would be a smart way for Sony to cash-in on new interest. It would also be in keeping with what we've seen throughout the PS5 era, as Sony has been offering remasters of a number of high-profile games, including The Last of Us Part II.

Until Dawn on PS4

Until Dawn first released in 2015 as a PS4 exclusive. Inspired by the slasher film subgenre, the game follows a group of friends that go to a lodge on Blackwood Mountain following the tragic disappearances of Hannah and Beth Washington. As mysterious threats emerge around them, the characters begin to die off, and the player is tasked with trying to keep as many of them alive as possible. Until Dawn used motion capture technology and featured an impressive cast that included Rami Malek, Hayden Panettiere, and Brett Dalton. It's unclear if those roles will be recast for the live-action movie, or if we'll see them reprised.

The success of Until Dawn led Supermassive Games to make a number of similar interactive horror games. While the rights to Until Dawn are owned by Sony, Supermassive Games has used a similar formula in games released on multiple platforms, including The Dark Pictures anthology, as well as The Quarry.

PlayStation Movies and Shows

Over the last few years, Sony has been adapting a number of its games into TV shows and movies. Games like Gran Turismo and Uncharted have both received theatrical films, while The Last of Us and Twisted Metal were both turned into successful TV shows. Until Dawn is just the newest example, and a movie based on Ghost of Tsushima is also in development. It remains to be seen what impact these types of movies and shows will have on game sales, but it's clear that Sony sees these projects as a way to generate interest.

[H/T: Video Games Chronicle]