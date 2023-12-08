Twisted Metal Renewed For Season 2 by Peacock

Get ready to go back to the post-apocalypse of Twisted Metal. During the 2023 Game Awards, series star and executive producer Anthony Mackie confirmed that Peacock has renewed the show for a second season. The announcement coincided with a brief teaser video released by Peacock. A release date for Season 2 has not been set yet. Twisted Metal is a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series of the same name.

"I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans – I read every comment and was so blown away by everyone's love, support, and rabid enthusiasm for a paper bag," said showrunner, EP and writer Michael Jonathan Smith in a statement. "We are beyond thankful we get to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet, and Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament. The mixtape is made, and I'm thrilled to get back on the road with our stellar cast and crew."

What Is Twisted Metal About?

Twisted Metal is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

In addition to Mackie, the Twisted Metal series also stars Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Mike Mitchell, Joe Seanoa, and Will Arnett.

"You have no idea how much attention to detail [Smith] has and how much he loves the game," Mitchell told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. "I've learned so much more about the game even since I started on there. But yeah, man, it's a lot of fun. Obviously, it's a challenge to adapt something like that to a series, and I think the writers did such a great job. It's a lot of fun, and it's crazy, and it really goes there in a lot of different ways. I think that there's a comment that got people who love the show upset was, where it was like, "Oh, there's a lot of things that there's not a huge lore to Twisted Metal or whatever." And people are like, "Yeah, there is." And it's like, no, they are thinking about all of that stuff. They care. Like I said, M.J. cares so much about the lore of the game."

