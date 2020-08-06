Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series PlayStation VR Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Today, ILMxLAB announced that Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is shedding its Oculus Rift exclusivity and is coming to PlayStation VR later this month. More specifically, the developer has revealed the game will hit PS4, via PlayStation VR, on August 25. And to accompany the news, the developer has also revealed a brand new trailer of the game.

"Back in 2016, when ILMxLAB first started talking about creating a canonical VR series that focused on Darth Vader, our goal was to tell a new and unique story about one of the most infamous villains in the galaxy," said Mark Miller, Executive Creative Producer, at ILMxLAB while speaking about creating the VR series. "We wanted to bring you into the world of Star Wars in a way that could only be done through immersive storytelling in VR. This would put YOU right in the middle of the action to connect with amazing characters as your actions move the story forward."

"One of our first meetings began with a whiteboard," Miller continues. "We listed out everything that we thought fans (and ourselves!) would most want to experience, if they were inside the Star Wars galaxy. Wielding a lightsaber was right there at the top of that list, but we knew that if we were going to do that, we had to do it right. We went through many different mechanics, both in-house and with our partners at Ninja Theory, before we got to the point where you really felt like you were parrying a blow, slicing through metal, or blocking blaster fire. We continually tested and tweaked the feedback until we got it right."

Vader Immortal is available currently via the Oculus Rift and will soon be available via PlayStation VR. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of an official pitch of the game.

"Vader Immortal is a cinematic, interactive experience that lets you step inside a galaxy far, far away into the role of a smuggler operating near Mustafar, the fiery planet that Darth Vader calls home. You’ll find yourself in a grand adventure where you can hone your lightsaber skills, navigate dangers, and come face to face with Vader himself."

