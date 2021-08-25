Valheim Hearth and Home Release Date Revealed in New Animated Trailer

✖

Today, during ONL, developer Iron Gate, publisher Coffee Stain Publishing, and Geoff Keighley provided a big update on the former's popular survival game, Valheim. More specifically, the trio revealed the release date for the long-awaited Hearth and Home update, which is set to release on September 16th 2021. Unfortunately, there's still no word of when the game will leave Steam Early Access or when or if it's coming to consoles. What we did get is a brand new animated trailer.

While Iron Gate, publisher Coffee Stain Publishing, and Geoff Keighley did provide a release date for the Hearth and Home update, they didn't provide any more details on the update, but it's safe to assume more are forthcoming between now and when it releases next month.

Below, you can check out the trailer for yourself, courtesy of the Summer Game Fest:

We’re excited to share @Valheimgame’s beautifully animated trailer from Iron Gate and Coffee Stain… with a release date for Valheim’s first content update, Hearth and Home! #OpeningNightLive pic.twitter.com/6i5jgtrjSm — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) August 25, 2021

Valheim is currently available on PC, via Steam Early Access only. It costs $20. Below, you can read more about the survival game:

"A battle-slain warrior, the Valkyries have ferried your soul to Valheim, the tenth Norse world," reads an official blurb about the game. "Besieged by creatures of chaos and ancient enemies of the gods, you are the newest custodian of the primordial purgatory, tasked with slaying Odin’s ancient rivals and bringing order to Valheim. Your trials begin at the disarmingly peaceful centre of Valheim, but the gods reward the brave and glory awaits. Venture forth through imposing forests and snow-capped mountains, explore and harvest more valuable materials to craft deadlier weapons, sturdier armor, viking strongholds and outposts. Build a mighty longship and sail the great oceans in search of exotic lands … but be wary of sailing too far..."

