New Valorant Agent Teased by Riot Games

✖

Valorant has been a hot topic of conversation the past couple of days after Riot Games recently teased that a new agent will be coming to the popular multiplayer shooter in the near future. Although we don't have a specific idea of when this character will be coming just yet, the tease alone has already generated quite a bit of buzz and excitement from those within the community.

In a recent update blog on the Valorant website, Riot's character producer John Goscicki indicated that a new Agent is set to be arriving pretty soon. It was said that a new character hasn't come to the game in just a bit because Riot is more focused on "quality over speed" which means it wants to get right the new faces that it brings to Valorant. For now, Goscicki said that this Agent is planned to roll out alongside patch 3.0 which still doesn't have a release date.

As for how this new Agent might play, Goscicki said that it's one that should feel a bit more comfortable to those who have played first-person shooters for years. "This time around we are throwing in some abilities that should feel familiar to folks who’ve played traditional FPS games their whole lives, but with added elements that will make those recognizable abilities unique within our roster," Goscicki said in the update blog. "This is an Agent [whose] utility can create moments where you must rely on your gunplay."

So when might we finally hear more from Riot about this new character? Well, that is the big question right now. One thing to note is that Riot has confirmed it will be taking part in Summer Game Fest, which is going to kick off next week. As such, there's a good chance that we could learn more about this new Agent once that event begins. If that does happen, we'll be sure to bring you the latest news on the character at that time here on ComicBook.com.

What are you hoping to see from this new Agent in Valorant? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.