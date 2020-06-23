Valorant Patch Notes Released, Here's What's New

✖

Valorant just got a new update that affects some of the game’s more popular Agents, paves the way for the game’s ranked environment, and adds an option to surrender when you’re pretty sure there’s no coming back from a match. The update released on Tuesday is the second big patch following the game’s full release and aside from the changes mentioned above, it also adjusted some aspects of the HUD and different maps as well as some of the game modes. This patch follows another released exactly two weeks ago that included more Agent updates and additional updates for the game’s Spike Rush mode.

Riot Games said Valorant’s competitive mode isn’t live now but will be turned on at some point during this patch. When it is turned on, players will notice that the top-level rank is now called “Radiant” instead of “Valorant.” Players pointed out previously when the ranked plans were outlined that having the highest level of the competitive ladder share the same name as the game would be confusing.

Below you’ll find a rundown of some of the biggest changes from the patch notes including adjustments for Agents, one weapon, and details about the competitive mode. For the full patch notes detailing everything from the highlights to the bugfixes and those that require visuals like map changes, you can visit Valorant’s site.

Patch Notes 1.02 are here with a fresh Menu UI, surrender option, and balance for Viper, Jett, and Reyna. Competitive won't be on with the patch ship and will be coming later. Read all about it: https://t.co/VZxSAktY7t pic.twitter.com/TD7Kd0bm8t — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 23, 2020

Agent Updates

Viper

Toxic Screen now burns through walls, placing emitters at all valid locations (e.g., the ground) over its length

Snake Bite, taking damage will make a player fragile for a short time

Fragile is a debuff that increases damage taken

Poison Orb activation cooldown increased :: .5s >>> 6s

Jett

Blade Storm now refreshes when used to kill Phoenix during Run It Back

Reyna

Soul Orbs are now spawned when Reyna kills Phoenix during Run It Back.

Cypher

Fixed an issue where Spycam blocked Spike defusal

Fixed an issue where players could place a Cyber Cage on a Trapwire

Added prevention for Spycam going through teleporter doors on Bind when placed on the frame from the outside

Smoke Tuning

Adjusted tuning around screen effects when exiting and entering smokes Decreased blind “falloff” value Decreased nearsighted intensity



Weapon Updates

Bucky (right-click)

Crouch-walking accuracy: 3.45 >>> 4.1

Walk accuracy 6.4 >>> 4.4

Run Accuracy 3.5 >>> 6.4

Competitive Mode Update

Competitive Mode will be made available during this patch, changes since closed beta: Updated rank iconography. New name for top rank: Radiant Expanded skill disparity range for playing with friends in rank placements



Mode Updates

Spike Rush

New Orb Type - Tracer Orb Team-wide buff that grants 2x wall penetration and reveals enemies for .75s when they are hit Duration: Entire round

Speed Boost changed to Combat Stim Movement speed and durations unchanged Reload time decreased by 30% Weapon draw time decreased by 30% Spread recovery time decreased by 30% Rate of Fire increased by 30% Jump force increased by 25%

Plague Orb now shares a pool with Paranoia Orb Only one of these will be chosen per game Only one Plague Orb can spawn per round Health reduction decreased from 90 to 50

Deception Orb now shares a pool with Plague Orb Only one of these will be chosen per game Only one Deception Orb can spawn per round Duration decreased from 10s to 8s (now matches Plague Orb) Tunnel vision decreased by 20% (meaning you see more on your screen)



Practice Mode

Reyna: Killing practice bots now properly spawns Soul Orbs

Jett: Killing practice bots now properly refreshes Blade Storm

Valorant is now available on the PC as a free-to-play game.

