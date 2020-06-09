New Valorant Patch Nerfs Sage, Updates Spike Rush

Valorant has released the first post-launch patch for the free-to-play shooter, and while it isn't exactly the most significant update in the world, it does make some serious changes to the Spike Rush mode and one specific agent: Sage. 1.01 specifically nerfs the range on Barrier Orb, which should ultimately allow her to control just a little bit less of any given battlefield.

Spike Rush, specifically, now features four randomly selected orbs chosen from a pool of seven in addition to always featuring the Full Ultimate orb. That includes three new orbs: Health, Deception, and Golden Gun. This should make each match feel a little bit different from any other, and allow for some truly interesting play. These updates are in addition to the usual performance upgrades and bug fixes.

"These are lighter, sure, but Patch 1.01 continues our effort to improve performance, this time focused on a smoother combat experience as well as additional support for high spec machines," the new patch notes from Riot Games read. It remains to be seen whether future patches for the game will more closely resemble these sort of iterative, smaller updates or if it will mostly be chunkier additions.

Valorant, the new, free-to-play 5v5 competitive shooter from Riot Games, is now officially available to play on PC. The launch of the game on June 2nd added the new map, Ascent, and agent, Reyna. This marks the first patch since launch, which is indicated by the "1.01" of it all. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Valorant right here.

Have you had a chance to check out Valorant now that it's launched? Any favorite characters? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming! And keep reading to check out the full 1.01 patch notes for Valorant!