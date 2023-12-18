Vampire Survivors x Among Us Content Now Available

Earlier this month, Vampire Survivors fans were surprised by the announcement of a collaboration with Among Us. Vampire Survivors players on Xbox, PC, and mobile can now download the Emergency Meeting DLC, which costs $2.49. While PC and Xbox were both expected today, the mobile release is a bit of a surprise, as Poncle originally announced that it would be "arriving later." Unfortunately, Vampire Survivors fans on Nintendo Switch will still have to wait, though the developer has now updated the release window to "coming soon." Full patch notes from the game's Steam page can be found below:

v1.8.206 Tweaks

Seal 2 power-up now gives 2 seals per rank instead of 1

Fixed Area and Duration scaling of Fuwalafuwaloo

Bug fixes from previous version

Emergency Meeting DLC info

9 playable characters



15 new weapons (of which 7 evolutions)



A new large stage



A new Adventure



6 brand new music tracks



20 in-game-only achievements

Emergency Meeting Details

In the DLC, players can expect to see a new stage known as Polus Replica, which is based on the Polus map from Among Us. Players will be able to select from 9 different playable characters based on Among Us, as well as references and elements inspired by the game. The latest trailer for Emergency Meeting even shows that there will be some Impostors running around!

Despite all of the clear inspiration from Among Us, Poncle states that players don't need to have any existing knowledge of the game to enjoy the DLC. Emergency Meeting will still maintain the same gameplay that has made Vampire Survivors such a hit. However, these new elements might convince Among Us players to give Vampire Survivors a shot or vice versa. Hopefully this new content will satisfy fans of both games.

Vampire Survivors Collaborations

The $2.49 price for Emergency Meeting makes it slightly more expensive than Legacy of the Moonspell and Tales of the Foscari, which are both priced at $1.99. Poncle has noted that due to licensing issues, collaboration DLC will be a little more expensive "in most cases." It's worth noting that Emergency Meeting has a launch discount on Steam, bringing it in line with the first two DLC that were released. Either way, the price seems like a pretty good deal for a big amount of content.

Emergency Meeting might be a little more expensive, but Poncle has teased that the team is "trying to be cheeky and find ways to make certain collabs to be available to everyone for free." No additional details have been provided, and we don't know what collaborations to expect next. However, this content based on Among Us shows that there's a lot of opportunity to expand on the Vampire Survivors concept!

Do you plan on checking out Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting? Are there any other collaborations you want to see in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!