Among Us Animated Series in Development at CBS

An animated series based on the hugely-popular video game Among Us is reportedly in development at CBS Studios. Since catching fire back in 2020, Among Us has continued to grow to the point that it is now one of the most beloved free-to-play games on the planet. And with that popularity showing no signs of slowing down, CBS is now looking to turn Among Us into an animated series alongside developer Innersloth.

Coming by way of Variety, it has been reported that CBS Eye Animation Productions is leading the charge on this Among Us adaptation. Owen Dennis is poised to serve as the creator and executive producer of the series at CBS Studios and will work in tandem with Titmouse, who is the animation company behind the project. Previously, Dennis is most well-known for creating the Cartoon Network series Infinity Train, which was released to widespread acclaim with its four seasons. He also worked as a writer on Cartoon Network's Regular Show in the past as well.

As for the finer details of this Among Us animated series, there's not much to go by. Currently, the show hasn't been picked up by a network or a streaming platform, which means it's not known where it might air once it releases. Given that CBS is involved, it seems likely that the show could end up coming to Paramount+ since nearly all other programs associated with the network tend to land on the platform. A release window also hasn't been provided just yet, although we should begin to learn more on this front in the months ahead.

When it comes to the official description of Among Us the animated series, it's virtually identical to the summary of the game. "Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone," says the show's description. "Root out the 'Impostor' or fall victim to its murderous designs."

