Vampire: The Masquerade Already Has a New Game After Bloodlines 2 (& You Probably Missed It)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was one of the most highly anticipated game releases of 2025. Unfortunately, the game fell a bit short of expectations for most fans, especially after the 21-year wait following Bloodlines. If you’re a huge fan of the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, however, you’ve got other options. There’s always the tabletop RPG, for starters, which continues to release new official content. But the next video game based on White Wolf’s Vampire: The Masquerade IP is actually already here, as well. It just came out on April 17th, and you probably missed it.

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The game in question is Vampire: The Masquerade – Clans of London. This free-to-play installment is a new spin on the World of Darkness, and it just got its worldwide release for Android and iOS on April 17th. Mobile games like this often fly under the radar, with less hype than large-scale RPGs like Bloodlines 2. But if you like vampires and strategy card games, it’s well worth checking out, especially since initial reviews have been pretty promising. And for $0, the risk is pretty minimal.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Clans of London Puts a Card Game Twist on the TTRPG

Image courtesy of Paradox Interactive

If you missed the initial announcement, here’s a rundown of what this new free mobile game is all about. Clans of London is a dark fantasy virtual card game set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe. Players collect cards with stunning art based on the world of the TTRPG, then compete in 5-minute strategy card battles with a King-of-the-Hill mechanic. This is all set against the backdrop of a supernatural modern-day London full of conflict and intrigue. And like many mobile card games, it’s free-to-play with optional in-game purchases.

Clans of London has been available for limited playtesting since late last year, around the same time that fans finally got to experience Bloodlines 2. In part due to the timing of its release, the game has largely flown under the radar for many. But those who have gotten to experience it during its beta test run have honestly been pretty impressed by the game. In the Apple App Store, it currently has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, with a 4.4 out of 5 for Google Play. Fans say the game has “pleasantly surprised” them with how it captures the spirit of the TTRPG while delivering engaging stories and unique trading card game mechanics. For people like me who love Vampire: The Masquerade and TCGs, it’s well worth checking out.

Image courtesy of Paradox Interactive

Now, Clans of London has finally launched in full, 1.0 form worldwide for iOS and Android users. Along with the 1.0 launch, the game got a massive update with new lore, a new Clan, and plenty of quality-of-life updates and bug fixes. From the sounds of it, that means an already solid virtual card game steeped in TTRPG lore just got even better. Whether you already love Vampire: The Masquerade or just want a solid mobile vampire game to kill the time, it’s looking like this could be a pretty big win after the mixed reception of Bloodlines 2.

Though quite a different style of game than an action RPG like Bloodlines or a TTRPG like the original game, Clans of London looks to be a fun addition to the broader Vampire: The Masquerade universe. It is available worldwide now for iOS and Android devices, which means you can check it out right now, no 21-year wait required.

Did you play Clans of London during its beta phase? Will you be checking out the full release? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!