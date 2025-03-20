Pokemon TCG Pocket Is About To Get New Competition from Digimon Alysion

A few days ago, Digimon began teasing an upcoming project to be announced during Digimon Con. Now, a brand-new Digimon Card Game mobile app has been officially confirmed. The game will be called Digimon Alysion, which explains that mysterious trademark the company filed recently. With the popularity of Pokemon TCG Pocket and rising interest in the Digimon Card Game, creating a mobile app to usher in more Digimon fans certainly makes sense. The teaser trailer doesn’t give too much away, but it does confirm that Digimon’s version of Pokemon TCG Pocket is officially happening.

The Digimon Alysion app will be available on iOS and Android mobile devices. Like most other TCG mobile games, it will be free-to-play, which means there will likely be microtransactions involved. The app will feature brand-new original Digimon cards, including debuts for new DigiDestined and their Digimon. Gameplay will include collecting cards and taking them into battle, and from early looks, the vibe is much more Magic: The Gathering Arena than Pokemon TCG Pocket, what a more involved battlefield animation than the pared-back look of the Pokemon game.

The trailer shows off a first look at some of the cards, as well as card battle gameplay screenshots. We also get a look at some characters arriving in the app, including Kanata Hondo, Futre, and Valner Dragnogh, plus a new Digimon called Gemmon. Naturally, Agumon and Gabumon also make appearances in the trailer, because is it even a Digimon property without them? Based on these character intros, it looks like Digimon Alysion might have more of a story mode than most TCG apps, which is exciting news for those who like a good narrative to follow.

What We Know About the Digimon Alysion Closed Beta Test & Release Window

For now, we don’t know exactly when Digimon Alysion will hit app stores. The company is planning on a closed beta test first, so opening Digimon card packs on our phones is likely a little way off. More details about the beta test for Digimon Alysion, including the date and how to sign up, will be revealed at a later date. The game’s official website is now live, and it’s likely that beta test information will be posted here when Bandai is ready to tell us more.

For all that it’s difficult to find a store with fully stocked Pokemon TCG shelves, many big box retailers in the US don’t even have a section for the newly revamped Digimon Card Game. That means that many fans will get to experience the digital world’s trading cards for the first time via the mobile app whenever it does finally arrive.

Thus far, fan reactions to what we’ve seen are pretty positive. Many gamers really hope to see Digimon Alysion translated for PC eventually, like similar apps including Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. But for now, it looks like a mobile-only release is the plan for the new Digimon Card Game app.

Are you excited to see that we’re getting a Digimon Card Game app? Let us know in the comments below!