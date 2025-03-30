10 Best Vampire Games to Play While Waiting for Bloodlines 2

Fans of Vampire: The Masquerade recently got release window news for the highly anticipated Bloodlines 2. This long-delayed sequel to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines is set to release in October of this year. While it’s exciting to finally have a release window, October is still a long way away.

For vampire fans eager to sink their teeth into a solid game before they can take a bite out of Bloodlines 2, we’re rounding up some of the best vampire games out there. From vampire visual novels to bloodthirsty farming sims and combat-based nightly adventures, this list of the best vampire games should have something to suit every gamer.

Cabernet

Screenshot from Cabernet on Steam

Genre: Narrative RPG

Cabernet is a recently released narrative-driven RPG/visual novel from indie developer Akupara Games. This 2D adventure puts players in the role of a 19th-century vampire struggling with her new life as a supernatural being. Choices matter as you decide whether to cling to your humanity or let yourself become a vampiric horror. You’ll choose your next victim and mingle in society, building skills to help you navigate your world. The game has an 88 Metacritic Score and a “Very Positive” Rating on Steam. Cabernet is available on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox systems.

Curse of Blood

Playing a vampire in Curse of Blood

Genre: Action RPG

Curse of Blood calls itself “a game about survival and betrayal.” A group of explorers set out to stop the arrival of the Blood Moon, but they’ve got some vampires and werewolves in the mix. It has a party-based setup where players will take on the role of Human, Vampire, or Werewolf. Each faction has its own win condition, and players will set out to accomplish their goals while facing off against one another. It’s sort of like a video game version of Mafia or Werewolf, perfect for an online PvP game night with friends.

Vampire Therapist

A sample of the art and humor in Vampire Therapist

Genre: Visual Novel / Comedy

From aptly named developer Little Bat Games, Vampire Therapist is a BAFTA-nominated visual novel who works as a therapist to other bloodsuckers. It is fully voice-acted with familiar voices like Critical Role‘s Matthew Mercer. Vampire Therapist has achieved a Very Positive rating on Steam since launching in July 2024, with praise for its compelling portrayal of actual psychology skills along with the sharply written narrative. If you want to sink your teeth into a story with humor, wit, and a bit of existential pondering while waiting on Bloodlines 2, this one will get the job done.

The Sims 4: Vampires

A vampire in The Sims 4

Genre: Life Sim

Okay, hear me out. The Sims 4 might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about things that go bump in the night, but vampires are actually a Sims staple. And if you want to roleplay a vampire while waiting on a new Vampire: The Masquerade game, The Sims 4‘s Vampires expansion will get the job done. Create a vampire or find one to turn your Sim, then cultivate your vampiric powers to use them against unsuspecting victims. Plus, The Sims 4 base game is free, so you only need to pay for the expansion. Not a bad deal.

Vampyr

A look at Vampyr on Steam

Genre: Narrative-Driven RPG

This 2018 release from Don’t Nod and Focus Entertainment lets players step into the role of newly turned Vampyr Dr. Jonathan Reid. Set in 1918, this vampire RPG sets you on a path to seek a cure for the flu… while feeding on the very lives you swore to save. While some players dislike the combat system, Vampyr earns its Mostly Positive Steam rating with engaging dialogue, a strong story, and immersive gameplay where choices matter.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – Dawnguard Expansion

Vampire powers in Skyrim – Dawnguard

Genre: RPG

I know, I know. Stop recommending Skyrim already. But the Dawnguard expansion came around a year after the base game, adding much more vampire goodness to Skyrim. If you haven’t experienced it yet, you need to. This expansion lets you become a vampire lord, siding with Serana’s father and letting him turn you. Skyrim is a classic for a reason, and if you’re wanting a solid vampire RPG until we get Bloodlines, why not take the vampiric path in Bethesda’s classic?

Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania

Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania DLC

Genre: Roguelite

Vampire Survivors is debatable as a vampire game, as it’s mostly a casual roguelite auto-shooter where you fight to survive a variety of monsters. But the Ode to Castlevania DLC, which came out in October 2024, really leans into the vampire of it all. The DLC drops gamers into a Castle Dracula map, complete with music from Castlevania to really set the mood. If you’re looking for something a bit more casual chaos than full-on story mode, this is the vampire game for you.

The Castlevania Series

Screenshot from Steam’s Castlevania collection

Genre: Action-Adventure

And speaking of Count Dracula’s castle, is it even a list of vampire games without Castlevania itself? Revisit the first three games in Konami’s iconic Castlevania series with the 2024 Steam re-release, the Castlevania Dominus Collection, or grab the Castlevania Requiem bundle for PlayStation. However you revisit the series, these 2D action-adventure games will give you a great way to engage with fun vampire lore while exploring Dracula’s castle.

V Rising

Screenshot from V Rising on Steam

Genre: Open World Survival

Many vampire gaming fans consider V Rising an underrated gem. Released in May 2024 from Stunlock Studios, this game puts you in the role of a newly awakened vampire trying to survive. You’ll build up your castle, explore the world, and search for allies to help you survive and perhaps even thrive. V Rising has an online multiplayer component that makes it great for living your vampire life with friends, but it can also be enjoyed solo. Your vampire character has plenty of supernatural abilities at your disposal, giving it a similar roleplay element to what you’ll find in Vampire: The Masquerade games.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines

Vampires in the OG Blindlines

Genre: RPG

Let’s be honest, one of the best ways to pass the time before Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is to revisit the original Bloodlines. Yes, the game is over 20 years old, which is part of why its sequel has been so highly anticipated. Even so, there’s still plenty to enjoy about a cult-classic video take on the iconic Vampire: The Masquerade TTRPG. Recent reviews still proclaim this is one of the best vampire games ever made, so why not revisit it or experience it for the first time while we all wait on its sequel?