ComicBook’s Holiday Gift Guide: Games That Are Perfect Stocking Stuffers

OK, so you’ve gotten most of your holiday shopping figured out, but there’s one thing you still need to figure out — what to put in the Christmas stockings of your loved ones.

A few of you may go the extra mile and throw a Nintendo 2DS XL or maybe even a Nintendo Switch in there. But the rest of us might be budget-oriented, so you may want something more affordable. If that’s the case, we’ve got a few suggestions of games that would be perfect for putting on someone’s stocking. Whether they’re into action games, retro collections or maybe even something a little out-of-the-ordinary, these gifts will definitely fit the bill.

And we’ve covered the three major platforms here, so don’t fret that.

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)

We gave this open-world adventure a review back in June and found it didn’t lose any spring in its step even though it’s been out for years. With Re-Mars-Tered, you get to discover the game in a whole new light with its beautiful 60-frames-per-second visuals that bring everything up a notch. Not only that, but it keeps every ounce of its destructibility intact, whether you’re crushing walls with your sledgehammer or blowing up larger buildings with mines.

And besides, this might just be the best way to work off that holiday stress from your in-laws. We know how that can be.

You can purchase the game now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 over at GameStop.

OnRush (Xbox One)

While OnRush is currently being offered as a PlayStation Plus freebie, that doesn’t help Xbox One owners. Thankfully, with the game lowered to a very reasonable $20, it’s worth adding to a buddy’s library. (Or your own, get two!)

This fast-paced arcade racing game from the creators of DriveClub and MotorStorm doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to decimating cars and vying for a first place victory with your team. And it does so with refreshing graphics and fun gameplay that will keep you coming back for more. If you need more details on how well it clicks, check out our review!

You can purchase OnRush for $19.99 right now at GameStop. It’s also available for PlayStation 4 if you don’t have Plus.

Shadow of the Colossus (PlayStation 4)

One of this year’s biggest surprises from Sony came out of left field, with Bluepoint Games giving Team Ico’s Shadow of the Colossus an entirely new remaster. And, wow, did they nail it.

As you can see from our review, it’s one of the biggest feats for PlayStation 4 this year — and keep in mind, that’s including God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man. And the fact you can get it for the rock-bottom price of $20 makes it a perfect gift, particularly to those that have a PlayStation 4 Pro. Man, those graphics. You can even gift yourself. Go on, we won’t tell.

It’s a tough game, so not every player is going to get into it. But it’s more than worth it to those that like to conquer colossi the size of mountains.

You can purchase the game here at GameStop.

Bendy and the Ink Machine (Xbox One/PlayStation 4)

Let’s say you’re looking for an offbeat gaming experience for your friend’s stocking. Well, they don’t get any weirder — or, for that matter, scarier — than Bendy and the Ink Machine.

In this unique episodic first-person puzzle game, you’ll rediscover the dark reaches of old-school drawings as you explore the workshop of an abandoned animator, discovering new horrors along the way. This game is definitely on the twisted side, but if you have friends that are into that sort of thing, Bendy is a perfect Christmas treat. Maybe make sure you leave the lights on, though.

You can buy the game for $20 now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 (Xbox One/PlayStation 4)

If you’ve got an old-school gamer looking to get the most out of their gaming sessions, then Atari Flashback Vol. 3 is perfect for them. Featuring a number of oddities from the company’s arcade stockpile, as well as the Atari 5200 and M-Network libraries, this compilation comes over 50 favorites on one disc, along with online leaderboards and multiplayer, as well as unlockable Trophies/Achievements. You can also pick up the older Atari Flashback games for Xbox One and PS4 as well, as they’re all $20 a pop. Get the whole collection for the price of a regular game!

Atari Flashback Vol. 3 is available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Lego City Undercover (Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4)

What better way to start our journey onto the Nintendo Switch than with the entertaining open-world adventure Lego City Undercover? In this all-ages friendly game, you portray Chase McCain, the ultimate good guy, as he solves crimes, captures criminals and tries to hunt down a bigger villain within his Lego-ized city. Featuring hundreds of collectibles, fun activities and a sharp presentation that takes advantage of the Switch, this one is worth going Undercover for. (And it’s as close as you’re going to get to an all-ages Grand Theft Auto game.)

It’s available for $25 at GameStop. You can also get it for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for just $20!

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch)

One of the best platforming games that you can get right now is Rayman Legends, a gorgeous side-scroller packed with hundreds of levels, including some truly diabolical challenges. It’s completely multiplayer friendly, as up to four people can take part in each stage and collect everything in sight. There’s also a Kung Foot mini-game if you feel like scoring goals on a fun Christmas night!

And it looks like a living, breathing cartoon with its sharp animation. Those of you with a nice television will get a kick out of this beauty.

You can purchase the game here at GameStop for just $20. It’s a great value, considering all that you’re getting.

Katamari Damacy Reroll (Nintendo Switch)

This past week was a pretty big one when it came to Switch releases, which would have made Katamari Damacy Reroll an easy game to overlook. But you shouldn’t, mainly because it’s still just as much fun as it was on the PlayStation 2.

You play the Prince of All Cosmos, attempting to please your arrogant father by reassembling stars in the galaxy with, well, whatever you can possibly roll up. Comedy ensues as you try to reshape the universe!

With innovative gameplay and a soundtrack that’ll have you humming all day long, this Katamari is well worth taking around the block a few times.

You can get it here for $29.99 at GameStop!

Happy shopping!

