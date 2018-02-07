Manga Publisher VIZ Media Debuts First Original Game From New Indie Program

If you’re a fan of either manga or anime, chances are you’ve heard of the renowned VIZ Media. For those that like to dabble in the video game world, they have just made an exciting announcement regarding a partnership with Portland studio Rose City Games to kickstart a new indie studio. Upon the announcement, they also revealed that they are working on their very first original game: The World Next Door.

The game is the first of three, and the team couldn’t wait to share the good news! Here’s what the official announcement says about what’s next for the big project:

“The first title to be published by VIZ Media will be the supernatural action/adventure game, The World Next Door, developed by Rose City Games and featuring character designs by illustrator Lord Gris.

“It’s no secret that anime and manga fans love video games,” says Brad Woods, Chief Marketing Officer, VIZ Media. “We’re excited to be able to bring an entirely new offering to our audience. VIZ Media has always been fan-first, and the team at Rose City is the perfect fit for developing games that our audience will love.”

“We’re very excited to collaborate with VIZ Media and the amazing creators in our indie game communities,” say Will Lewis and Corey Warning, Co-Directors and Co-Founders of Rose City Games. “The ability to pursue multiple original titles as independent developers is huge for us, and this partnership presents the potential to expand the worlds we’re creating beyond games.”

The World Next Door is a narrative-driven game that centers around Jun, a rebellious teen girl trapped in a parallel world inhabited by magical creatures. Inspired by the emotional storytelling and thrilling action of both anime and indie games, players can expect to meet and develop friendships with an eclectic cast of characters while uncovering the mysteries hidden within this world.”

The lead illustrator, ‘Lord_Gris,” couldn’t wait to spread the word either:

This is going to be huge for the company, and the art style looks incredibly promising! No word yet on an anticipated release window, but it’s looking good so far! We can’t wait to see the project in full bloom.