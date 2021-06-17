Walmart Reveals When Its Next PS5 Restock Is Going Live

✖

Walmart has announced when its next PS5 restock is going live. Like GameStop, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, and many others, Walmart sometimes releases PS5 stock with little to no warning. Today, it's giving PlayStation fans plenty of time to prepare to race against each other, scalpers, and bots for a piece of the limited stock. More specifically, at 3 p.m. EST, Walmart's new PS5 restock will go live. Alongside this, a new restock of both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S restock will go live as well.

Unlike some other retailers, there are no catches or strings attached to this restock. As far as we can tell, none of the stock is limited behind early access walls or bundles. Meanwhile, in addition to the standard $500 PS5, it looks like the $400 all-digital PS5 will also be available.

That said, right now it's unclear how much stock Walmart is packing. What we do know is that it's not much because no retailer has an abundance of stock right now due to supply issues. In other words, expect the stock to sell out within minutes.

As always, it's important to note by the time you're reading this, all of the information above may have changed and/or no longer be relevant. Right now, the restock has even been released yet, but by the time you're reading this, it may be sold out.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news and deals -- click here. In the most recent and related news, GameStop is making it easier to buy the PS5, but unfortunately, this easier access to the console comes at a cost. Meanwhile, a new PlayStation Direct PS5 restock is expected to go live today. If you haven't already, check your email, as it may include a purchase guarantee.

