GameStop is making it easier to get a PS5, but you're going to have to open your wallet in the process. The retailer has announced that as of this week, GameStop Pro members will now get early access to not just the PS5, but the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X as well. Since announcing this, GameStop has begun to send out emails to Pro members with information about getting early access to the aforementioned consoles.

At the moment of publishing, the finer details on how all of this will work aren't clear, but we know it's locked behind the "Pro" tier of the offer. In other words, the "Player" tier will not earn you early access to next-gen consoles. If you want to sign up for Pro, you can do that here.

What also remains to be seen is whether or not Pro members will be given early access to the consoles or bundles featuring the consoles. For months, GameStop has been limiting its stock of the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S to pricey bundles with inflated prices due to all of the extra pack-ins, like controllers and subscription cards.

Again, the finer details are currently a bit hard to come by, but this should change, and when it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

This announcement comes on the back of substantial criticism from GameStop customers over how the company has handled stock of next-gen consoles. Not only has there been considerable backlash about locking stock behind bundles, but for not allowing customers to bypass some of the madness that comes with trying to order one of these machines.

GameStop sent an email about Pro members getting early access to consoles. Pro sign up: https://t.co/0W39lNJitj #ad pic.twitter.com/AVWif63F0r — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 17, 2021

