PlayStation 5: Walmart Cancels PS5 Orders Leaving Customers Furious
Walmart has restocked the PS5 twice this week, giving PlayStation gamers two separate opportunities to secure the next-gen PlayStation console. That said, even if you managed to beat other big PlayStation fans, bots, and scalpers, and secured an order, you may still not get a console. Taking to Twitter, reports are flooding in from PlayStation players revealing that their orders from this week are being canceled by the retailer.
At the moment of publishing, there appear to be a few things leading to cancellations, the first being a flaw in Walmart's system that is wrongly identifying and flagging orders. More specifically, customers have relayed word that the retailer canceled their order because it flagged the order as exceeding purchase limits even if it isn't. Meanwhile, it also looks like the retailer is canceling orders due to supply issues. In other words, it appears it took more orders than its supply can fulfill.
Right now, cancellations don't appear to be common, but be sure to check your email if you secured an order this week via the retailer. At the moment of publishing, Walmart hasn't addressed any of these reports, which means it's unclear what's going, how prevalent the problem is, and what's being done to remedy it.
A Glitch in the System?
@Walmart canceled my @PlayStation order! I'm pissed. I had a confirmed unit and then it was canceled with no warning. contacted customer support and they just said it was a system glitch. I tried to reorder today but it sold out in seconds. I should have been able to get a unit.— Ryan Winkles (@ryry0913) December 17, 2020
Stocking Issues?
@WalmartInc @Walmart hey Walmart. I thought we were cool. I had a PS5 on order from December 15th. Money was taken out of my account and everything. Today, you cancelled my order because of stocking issues and then sell more on your website? I’m sorry, but WTF is that? :(— Casey Whittaker (@ThirdPartyRejex) December 17, 2020
No Reason Provided
@Walmart thank you so much for canceling my order! I went through a lot of trouble to order this and you canceled my order for no reason! pic.twitter.com/fWkFEdtnD7— Daniel Tracy (@DWTracy93) December 17, 2020
Beat the Bots, But Not Customer Service
@WalmartCAGaming can you please explain to me, for the second time. Why was the #PS5 cancelled from my order? Twice I managed to beat the bots and two times it was cancelled. @PlayStation @AskPlayStation @WalmartCanada @Walmart— Bamm Statz (@BamMBamM_TB) December 17, 2020
Tweet #5 pic.twitter.com/sqoXZ7fI9i
Double Cancellation
@Walmart the worst company ever. Yesterday my daughter ordered a playstation 5. She actually got one. Only to later have you cancel. So she tried for an Xbox and got it amazingly only hours later to get an email saying it was cancelled by their fraud team. Thanks for not caring— Nathan Snyder (@formulanate) December 16, 2020
May Have to Cancel the Walmart Credit Card
The way @walmart played me when my order for the PlayStation 5 got cancelled seriously has me questioning if I will ever shop there again or continue to use their credit card🤬— Simply Erica🕉️🧘🏾♀️🌺✌️💜🌅 (@Peacheshotspot) December 16, 2020
Even Hardcore PlayStation Fans Aren't Safe
Walmart canceled my order. Im over it! @PlayStation you need to get it together. I've been a playstation user since the first gen and have purchased every single one since.. This is pathetic that an actual user can not get one yet all these resellers are getting multiple units.— Ydania (@ainady_) December 17, 2020
Xbox Series X Orders Being Cancelled Too...
@Walmart online ordering system is horrible. Played the game, ordered Xbox series x on three separate occasions only to have it canceled saying I have exceeded purchase limit. I have purchased none, zero, nada, nil. Customer service was no help at all. Felt like old Kmart.— Gutterball Greg (@GregGutterball) December 17, 2020