PlayStation 5: Walmart Cancels PS5 Orders Leaving Customers Furious

Walmart has restocked the PS5 twice this week, giving PlayStation gamers two separate opportunities to secure the next-gen PlayStation console. That said, even if you managed to beat other big PlayStation fans, bots, and scalpers, and secured an order, you may still not get a console. Taking to Twitter, reports are flooding in from PlayStation players revealing that their orders from this week are being canceled by the retailer.

At the moment of publishing, there appear to be a few things leading to cancellations, the first being a flaw in Walmart's system that is wrongly identifying and flagging orders. More specifically, customers have relayed word that the retailer canceled their order because it flagged the order as exceeding purchase limits even if it isn't. Meanwhile, it also looks like the retailer is canceling orders due to supply issues. In other words, it appears it took more orders than its supply can fulfill.

Right now, cancellations don't appear to be common, but be sure to check your email if you secured an order this week via the retailer. At the moment of publishing, Walmart hasn't addressed any of these reports, which means it's unclear what's going, how prevalent the problem is, and what's being done to remedy it.