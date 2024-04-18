Walmart Sale Has $5 Xbox Series X AAA Games

A new online Walmart sale features some $5 AAA games on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. What's peculiar about the deals though is they appear to be specific to certain regions and unavailable in other regions. Meanwhile, they are also selling out fast. As a result, many of the deals are gone, but there are still three available though the regions which they are available is very random and unknown. Further, sometimes the deals show and other times they don't. So not only do they appear to be region specific, but buggy. If you can nab any of the deals though there are serious savings to be had, and right now Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users are reporting a trio of games are still available at this promotional price.

The first deal is for Saints Row on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Normally, you'd have to fork over $20 to Walmart to buy the game, but right now it is only $5. The second deal is Need for Speed Unbound, which normally runs at $30. Lastly, there is The Quarry, which normally retails at $19 on Walmart.

To highlight the random, buggy nature of these deals, last night The Quarry was not available at this price point for us. Right now it is. Meanwhile, Saints Row has been available the whole time. And then Need for Speed Unbound we've been unable to get to populate, but others are reporting different luck with it. Below, you can read more about all three games and check out trailers for all three games as well.

The Quarry

About: "As the sun sets on the last day of summer camp, the teenage counselors of Hackett's Quarry throw a party to celebrate. No kids. No adults. No rules. Things quickly take a turn for the worse. Hunted by blood-drenched locals and something far more sinister, the teens' party plans unravel into an unpredictable night of horror. Friendly banter and flirtations give way to life-or-death decisions, as relationships build or break under the strain of unimaginable choices. Play as each of the nine camp counselors in a thrilling cinematic tale, where every decision shapes your unique story from a tangled web of possibilities. Any character can be the star of the show-or die before daylight comes. How will your story unfold?"

Need for Speed: Unbound

About: "Race to the top, definitely don't flop. Outsmart the cops, and enter weekly qualifiers for The Grand: the ultimate street race. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides, and light up the streets with your style."

Saints Row

About: "As the future Boss, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli by your side, you'll form The Saints – and take on Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall as you build your empire across the streets of Santo Ileso and battle for control of the city. Ultimately Saints Row is the story of a start-up company, it's just that the business The Saints are in happens to be crime. Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created; the unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top."