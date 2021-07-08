Warhammer Is Giving Away Free Miniature

✖

Warhammer retail stores are giving away a free Warhammer: Age of Sigmar miniature to celebrate the launch of the new edition of the game. During the month of July, local Warhammer retail stores are giving away a free Stormcast Eternals Vindicator miniature. No purchase is necessary - fans can simply walk into a participating Warhammer store and ask for the miniature starting on July 10th. Supplies are limited, so be sure to contact the store in advance to make sure they still have one of the free miniatures in stock, as the free miniatures tend to get handed out pretty fast. Retail stores are also giving away a collectible coin with the Stormcast Eternals symbol on it to anyone who spends $100 at the store.

The free Vindicator is part of a marketing push to promote the new edition of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, the fantasy-themed miniatures skirmish game. Age of Sigmar is the spiritual successor to Warhammer Fantasy, the original miniatures skirmish game that eventually spawned the (now much more popular) spinoff Warhammer: 40,000. The new Edition of Age of Sigmar is designed with streamlined play in mind and to keep players engaged even when it's not their turn. Notably, the new Edition launched with a new starter box set called "Dominion," which features 21 Stormcast Eternals miniatures and 39 Kruleboyz Orruks miniatures, providing players with everything they need to jump into the game. Previously released miniatures are compatible with the new edition of Age of Sigmar, with new battletomes and other rulebooks planned for release over the next few months. Games Workshop also released a new edition of Warhammer: 40,000 last year, which featured a similar starter box and release schedule.

Games Workshop is looking to grow its already massive audience with the launch of its new Warhammer+ streaming service, which will be released next month. The streaming service will feature a mix of weekly programming focusing on the hobby and gaming aspects of Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, as well as new animated series set in the worlds of both games. The Warhammer+ streaming service launches in August.