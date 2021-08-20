WarioWare: Get It Together! Preview: Microgame Mayhem Returns

✖

Next month, WarioWare: Get It Together! will release on Nintendo Switch to bring the microgame festivities to a new platform. Earlier this week, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to check out a guided preview of the game which focused on some of modes that will be available in this new release as well as many of the game's new features. WarioWare: Get It Together! won't be available until September 10th, but the game already looks like it will have a lot for fans of the series to enjoy as well as plenty of new twists that should set it apart from previous entries.

Our preview event began with a look at the game's Story mode which is playable for one to two players. The employees at WarioWare Inc. have been sucked into their latest video game, and to get out, they'll have to complete various microgames. A staple of the series from the start, microgames are incredibly quick games that give players just a few brief seconds to react and complete them.

This time around, the game features playable characters, and each one has different abilities; for example, Dribble and Spitz can both fire blasts, but Dribble can only shoot from the right, while Spitz can only fire from the left. Before players start a theme in Story mode, they'll select a party from the WarioWare cast. Just as the microgames are randomized in a theme before the start, so too are the characters that have been selected, so players won't know which of the selected characters will end up paired with each microgame. Now, players aren't just reacting to the game itself; they also have to account for the way their character controls. From what was shown during the preview, some of these characters will control quite differently from one another, too! As in previous WarioWare games, different microgames are separated by theme. Nintendo showed off Dribble and Spitz's theme, which is centered around Fantasy.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Microgames in previous WarioWare titles have always included bizarre (and sometimes gross) concepts, and the Switch version will clearly continue that tradition. One microgame has players protecting the Earth from deadly tentacles while another has them trimming armpit hair. One had the two players using buckets to collect tears and nose drips. Each level has a boss stage, and the Fantasy theme features a Poseidon like boss with tentacles. Players have four stock lives which almost resemble purple-colored Pikmin. Once all four are gone, players will have to start the stage over again.

In addition to the Story mode, players will have the chance to check out a mode called Variety Pack. Variety Pack is what Nintendo calls a "party game hub," offering competitive and cooperative games for one to four players. The team first showed off Daily Grind, a mode where Wario and the rest of the characters must go through their work day while picking up contracts for new games and defeating rivals. The mode also has power-ups that cause the player to alternate between the game's characters, which results in extra points.

The second game shown in Variety Pack was Puck 'er Up, a take on air hockey mixed with microgames. Characters are randomly assigned, but each player controls the same one. The puck contains a microgame in the center. The player that scores on one of their opponents then goes into the puck to play the microgame, while their opponents slam into the small screen, making it more difficult to see and complete the game. A star goes to the player that completes the microgame, or those that prevent the microgame player from succeeding. Only two Treehouse staffers participated in the mode, but it's playable for four people, and it was easily the highlight of the two games showcased in Variety Pack.

The game's Play-o-Pedia mode tracks all the microgames that players have come across, grouping them by category. A section for microgames inspired by classic Nintendo games could be seen, but the Treehouse staff couldn't show this off just yet. Play-o-Pedia also allows players to replay any microgames they've encountered in Endless mode, using any character from the game. The character selection screen in this mode tells players which characters are ideal or ill-suited for the microgame in question. As Endless Mode progresses, the microgames become progressively faster, adding to the game's frantic nature. The microgame also changes slightly between rounds, so it's not exactly the same each time. In this mode, the Treehouse staffers played a microgame where they had to escape a building by getting to a rooftop helicopter.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Having these characters that play and control differently might lead to some confusion. Crew mode allows the player to train with each of the characters and learn how they work best in a low-key environment. It also has play data for every character and tracks the player's success.

Last but not least, Wario Cup is where players will be able to play online. This mode couldn't be showcased, but players can look forward to weekly challenges. Any character can be used, but some will be more advantageous over others. There will also be a Ranked Mode, and players will be able to upload their high scores.

The WarioWare games have always shown a lot of creativity, and the pace makes them both challenging and a lot of fun. It's too early to say whether or not WarioWare: Get It Together! will live up to the best games in the series, but it already looks like a blast. The microgames on display offer the same level of charm as past entries, but it seems like the new playable characters will add an extra challenge, while giving the game its own unique flavor. Players will be able to judge for themselves when WarioWare: Get It Together! releases on September 10th for the Nintendo Switch.