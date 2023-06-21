New WarioWare Game Coming This Year

WarioWare will be returning to Nintendo Switch this year with a new game, WarioWare: Move It! Revealed during today's Nintendo Direct, the game will feature the same microgame centered gameplay that has delighted fans over the years. However, this time around the focus will be on games that require the movement of the Joy-Con controllers. As in past WarioWare games, Move It! will pay tribute to past Nintendo games, and the debut trailer showcases microgames inspired by Super Mario 64 and Pikmin. The game is slated to release on November 3rd, and pre-orders for WarioWare: Move It! are now open on the eShop.

A trailer for WarioWare: Move It! can be found below.

In addition to the Super Mario 64 and Pikmin inspired microgames, the trailer for WarioWare: Move It! revealed several others. These microgames will task players with prying open the bars on a prison cell, or skiing, or boxing. Party mode will also feature options that include a board game inspired mode. In total, the game will feature more than 200 microgames. The style of the game will likely prevent it from being played in handheld mode, but there are other portable options, as Nintendo has now released multiple WarioWare games on the system, including WarioWare: Get It Together!, which released on Switch in 2021.

For those unfamiliar with WarioWare, the series started with Wario creating his very own video game company. All of the company's games are extremely short (hence the term "microgames") and require quick reaction time on the part of the player. The series began life on the Game Boy Advance, and the original title is currently available through Nintendo Switch Online's GBA app. For those that have never played a WarioWare game, it should give an idea what to expect from the series. WarioWare games tend to be fairly bizarre, and some microgames can even be on the grosser side, but the series might be one of the most unique in all of gaming!

