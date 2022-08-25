Warner Bros. Games Hasn't Canceled Any Titles Under WB Discovery

Warner Bros. Games seems to be confident in its future under Warner Bros. Discovery. WB Games is home to a number of amazing video game studios and franchises. The publisher is responsible for attaching Rocksteady to the revolutionary Batman Arkham series, giving Tolkien fans Shadow of Mordor, and taking a chance on the Super Smash Bros.-esque fighter, MultiVersus. Although WB Games hasn't been as active over the last few years compared to some other big publishers, but it hasn't stopped it from being successful. With the success of MultiVersus and the palpable hype for games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy, things are looking good for the company.

In an interview with Axios, WB Games head David Haddad spoke confidently about the publisher's future amid the Warner Bros. Discovery's recent drama. The new owner of Warner Bros. has been finding ways to cut costs through canceling nearly completed films like Batgirl to axing a number of HBO Max programs, particularly animated shows. This has led many to fear that nothing is safe and anything could be scrapped at the drop of a hat. Haddad told Axios that the division is profitable, has experienced no lay offs, and perhaps most importantly for everyone involved, no projects have been canned. This can put fans at ease who are excited for the upcoming Wonder Woman game that was announced at The Game Awards last December.

Of course, there are also likely some other unannounced games in the works at WB Games, such as a new Mortal Kombat or Injustice from NetherRealm, but it seems like they're safe. This aligns with previous rumors that WB Games is largely going to remain unchanged under Warner Bros. Discovery, at least for the time being. It's rather shocking that it's one of the few things coming out of this merger unscathed, but it's a move that will likely benefit fans in a big way.

What do you think about the current state of Warner Bros. Games? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.