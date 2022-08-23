New Hogwarts Legacy Trailer Focuses on Dark Magic

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated action RPG Hogwarts Legacy has today been revealed. Within the past month, WB Games and developer Avalanche Software sadly confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy would no longer be launching in 2022 and would instead arrive in February 2023. Fortunately, that wait should now be a bit easier thanks to this new gameplay trailer that has been shown off.

The latest trailer for Hogwarts Legacy centers around dark magic, which is a topic that Avalanche Software has teased in the past. Specifically, this new video shows that players will be able to use curses like Crucio to seemingly access different parts of the world of Hogwarts Legacy. However, tapping into this dark magic looks like it will result in various punishments that the player might encounter. While specifics aren't yet clear on how much dark magic will be present in Hogwarts Legacy, it definitely looks like it will be integral to the game's story.

As mentioned, Hogwarts Legacy is now slated to launch early next year and will be arriving on February 10, 2023. At release, the game will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is also in the works but won't be arriving until a later date.

If you'd like to learn more about Hogwarts Legacy, you can check out the game's official description attached below.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."