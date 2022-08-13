Warner Bros Games' Future Reportedly Discussed by Warner Bros Discovery

Warner Bros. Games' future has been discussed by Warner Bros. Discovery following the arrival of new leadership such as CEO David Zaslav. Warner Bros. has been in a strange place for the last few weeks with many things being gutted or turned inside out. The most notable example of this is Warner Bros. canceling Batgirl, a $90 million Batman-adjacent film that even featured Michael Keaton back in the Caped Crusader's suit. It was a pretty big movie that was set to make its debut on HBO Max and even though it was nearly done with post-production, the film was canned for a tax write-down. A number of other HBO Max projects were scrapped as well and it's believed more are on the chopping block. With such massive changes happening following the merger with Discovery, many are curious what this means for gaming.

Warner Bros. Games is a major player in the gaming industry with games like the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy, the imminent Gotham Knights, and 2023's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Not to mention, the publisher just launched MultiVersus which has become a massive hit. With that said, a Reddit user named cwazymuffins who posted accurate information about Warner Bros. Discovery's plans for HBO Max before the company's earnings call has offered some insight into plans for Warner Bros. Games. As it stands, WB Games will reportedly be left alone as the division is "profitable" and has "overperformed". The user even noted that the leadership is "impressed" with WB Games and wants to learn more about the games industry before making any actual changes to the way it operates.

There were rumors earlier this year that Warner Bros. was considering selling WB Games to one of the other major industry players, but it seems that may be false. As of right now, it seems that WB Games will be allowed to operate as normal, which isn't a huge surprise since it was recently reported that Discovery wanted to "bolster" DC Games. Whether that changes in the future remains to be seen, but given WB Discovery is "impressed" with things, it seems unlikely.

Are you happy to hear WB Games is reportedly being left alone? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T Reddit user CardinalMazarin]