Watch Apple iPhone Event Live Online

Apple fans, rejoice! The company is set to have a major new line of iPhones, Watches, and more to reveal during today’s Apple event and you can watch it right here live!

Seen in the video above, the latest presentation is set to go live at 10 AM PDT, 12 PM CT. The video at the top of the article is showcasing past events, but as soon as the presentation commences, the live feed will begin its broadcast.

This presentation comes hot on the heels of the latest iPhone models that leaked earlier today on Apple’s website including the iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and the Xr. The new Apple Watch was also leaked ahead of schedule, which can be seen below:

Annnd a new redesigned Apple Watch. Apple Watch Series 4 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Aoi3RGQmYu — Rishvan (@iamrishvan) September 12, 2018

Unfortunately we don’t have all of the information yet, but we will soon! The presentation is set to begin shortly so keep it tuned in here at ComicBook for the latest and greatest Apple has to offer!

It will be interesting to see how Apple handles their presentation this year unveiling their new phone line, especially with such a rapidly growing mobile gaming community. With iOS featuring two of the hottest Battle Royale mobile titles with Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, it will be intriguing to see how they handle their jump into the video game world.

Though their computers aren’t the best for video games, the mobile market has more than carved out its own niche. With the high retina displays and the stunning resolution, their new line aims to completely blow past previous standards and create the best ‘on-the-go’ experience possible. With the Samsung Galaxy line diving pretty deeply into those gaming waters, it’s time to see what else Apple has in store.

Will you be tuning into the conference, or are you squarely Android? Sound off with your thoughts, predictions, and wishes in the comment section below and tell us what you think!