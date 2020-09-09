Watch Dogs: Legion Xbox Series Launch Date Revealed

✖

Ubisoft has a pretty packed 2020, and one of its more anticipated titles will not be missing out on the Xbox Series X launch. Watch Dogs: Legion will release on current-gen consoles on October 29th, which includes Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC, but in a new post, Ubisoft revealed the title will also be available on day one of the next-generation Xbox, as it will release on Xbox Series X on November 10th. Even better is that those who purchase the current generation versions on Xbox One or PS4 can upgrade to the next-gen versions for free, though we aren't sure yet when the PS5 version of Watch Dogs: Legion will be available, as Sony has not announced a release date yet.

Ubisoft shared the release date on Twitter with the following caption. "Watch Dogs Legion will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC on Oct 29, and on the next generation of Xbox systems on Nov 10. Buy Xbox One or PlayStation 4 editions and upgrade to the next generation of systems at no additional cost."

It is interesting to note that Ubisoft is releasing Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin's Creed Valhalla on the same day thanks to the latter having its release date bumped up from November 17th to November 10th. It will be interesting to see if that has a significant effect on Watch Dogs, as it shouldn't affect Valhalla in any real way.

You can find the official description below.

"Build a resistance from virtually anyone you see as you hack, infiltrate, and fight to take back a near-future London that is facing its downfall. Welcome to the Resistance. Recruit and play as anyone in the city. Everyone you see has a unique backstory, personality, and skill set. Hack armed drones, deploy spider-bots, and take down enemies using an Augmented Reality Cloak. Explore a massive urban open world featuring London’s many iconic landmarks and fun side activities. Take your recruits online and team up with your friends as you complete missions and challenging endgame content."

Watch Dogs: Legion hits current-gen consoles and PC on October 29th, while the Xbox Series X version releases on November 10th.

