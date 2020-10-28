PlayStation Surprises PS4 Players With New Free Goodies

✖

PlayStation has surprised PS4 players with new free goodies. Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed November's free PlayStation Plus games, giving subscribers something to look forward to in addition to the next-gen machine that is now just a couple of weeks away. However, the new PlayStation Plus games aren't the only free things coming to PS4 players. Taking to Twitter, the official PlayStation account also revealed that a new and free pre-set of avatars are coming to PS4 consoles tomorrow.

Unlike the aforementioned free games, these new avatars won't be locked behind a PlayStation Plus subscription. Rather, they will be available for free for all PS4 players. At the moment of publishing, the avatars haven't been confirmed for PS5, but it's safe to assume they will be on the next-gen console at launch as well.

As for the avatars themselves, they are unsurprisingly for Sony's upcoming PS5 exclusives. Included are avatars for Demon's Souls, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart, and Sackboy. What's not included is Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, however, the tweet notes that this is simply "a peek," suggesting there are more new avatars not shown in the accompanying picture.

An array of new pre-set avatars from upcoming titles will be available for your Profile starting tomorrow — here’s a peek! pic.twitter.com/ggtGjHatpn — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 28, 2020

If any of this sounds familiar, it's because just last month Sony added new free avatars to the PS4, however those were largely focused on games already out on the PS4, such as Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, and God of War.

As for when these new avatars will be added tomorrow, Sony doesn't say. It's possible they will roll out alongside a new update, however, at the moment, Sony hasn't hinted at a new or imminent update to the console.

