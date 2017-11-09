Why People Are Hating On Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite – And Why They’re Wrong

Last December, Capcom shook up the gaming world by announcing the return of the Marvel vs. Capcom franchise for the first time since Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Infinite promised to bring back the good times people remember with the series, with a 2-on-2 format and an array of superstars from both the Marvel and Capcom universes. And yet, ever since the game's reveal, it's built up a little bit of hatred amongst the fanboys. While the character reveals thus far – including a four pack that recently dropped at San Diego Comic-Con – have been nothing short of impressive, there are some fans that feel that there are already problems with the game that are beyond resolution. With that, they've already sworn off buying it and sticking with something from the competition instead, like Injustice 2 or Dragon Ball FighterZ, which drops next year. But hang on there – is Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite worth such hatred? There will obviously be some fanboys that are beyond convincing, but let's look at the main complaints that have come from these fans, and why they could very well be wrong when it comes to judging Infinite too soon. After all, it's not even out yet.

"The roster is too small." Upon the reveal of Darkstalkers' Jedah at EVO 2017 last week, some fans have begun to complain about the somewhat diminished roster for Infinite. They feel that the game just doesn't stack up compared to Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3's impressive line-up, and, as a result, have noted that it just seems like a smaller game as a result. Why they're wrong: First off, we haven't seen the full roster reveal yet. Capcom seems to be adding new combatants on what seems like a weekly basis, and over the next couple of months, it could very well introduce some heavy hitters, like Black Panther and Ant-Man. For good measure, there's the company's DLC plans, which have been hinted at but not fully revealed yet. If they pan out, you'll have a roster of superstars worth talking about, instead of a game "with just a few faces."

"There's no sign of Deadpool, Wolverine, etc." Fans that have grown up with the Marvel vs. Capcom franchise over the years have easily developed some favorites, including Wolverine and Magneto, who have pretty much been in the mix since the whole thing began. But some fans have noted that these faces are absent, and mainly because of Fox holding the rights to the characters. With that, they feel that it just won't be the same, especially without the "Mango Sentinel." Why they're wrong: Once again, we don't have the full roster reveal yet. Sure, it does seem a little suspect that Capcom would brush off the X-Men with the lamest of reasons, but that doesn't mean the game won't be seeing a little X power in the future. DLC plans could very well reintroduce the likes of Deadpool, Wolverine and company back into the game, with Fox reaping the benefits as a result. Capcom hasn't revealed these plans yet, so there's nothing set in stone indicating we won't see the X-Men at some point. Besides, Fox blocking them would make absolutely no sense – especially with Deadpool 2 coming to theaters next year. On top of that, without the X-Men getting in the way, we'll get to see new characters shine, like the awesome Captain Marvel and Jedah from Darkstalkers – and we'll see even more added as well. Fingers crossed that Venom makes the cut.

"The 2-on-2 format sucks." Some people believe that the changing of the guard from a 3-on-3 system to a 2-on-2 system is a step backwards for the Marvel vs. Capcom franchise, feeling that it takes some of the unpredictability out of a match having only a pair of players to choose from. As a result, it just won't feel the same to them. Why they're wrong: Did these guys even play the earlier crossover games in the series? Titles like X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Marvel vs. Capcom were developed with a 2-on-2 system in their own regard and they're considered classics. So now we go back to that style and everything sucks? That's not the case. Besides, based on what we've seen from the fights, it actually suits the game better in terms of speeding things along, something tournament organizers are paying very close attention to. And those who prefer Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 will always have that game, as it was recently re-released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. So, see? Everyone wins.

"The art style with some of the characters sucks." Ever since the initial reveal of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, some fans have been wondering what has happened with the design of some characters, namely Dante and Chun-Li. They look a bit weird with their gazes, and, as a result, these fans have become turned off by the appearance of the game. Why they're wrong: Okay, so they may have a point here. Chun-Li doesn't really look the same, and Dante's stare does scare us a little bit. But the game still isn't finished yet. Capcom is hard at work on making sure that everything is polished and it's very likely we'll see a finished product to be proud of. Besides, one other thing you'll have to keep in mind is that Capcom's hands could be tied on the matter.